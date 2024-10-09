Ajmera Realty gains after collections rise by 20% YoY in Q2 FY25

Ajmera Realty & Infra India added 2.75% to Rs 650.95 after the company reported collections of Rs 133 crore in Q2 FY25, up by 20% from Rs 111 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. As compared with Q1 FY25, however, the collections are lower by 20%. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The company has sold a total carpet area of 1,14,046 square feet, down 6% YoY and down 13% YoY. This translated to a sales value of Rs 254 crore, up 1% YoY but down 17% QoQ. Dhaval Ajmera, director, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, said: "In Q2 FY25, we have achieved a stable performance with sales contributions coming from across our diverse portfolio.

Ajmera Vihara, launched last quarter is already 49% sold, showcasing our ability to meet market expectations effectively. Ajmera Manhattan and Ajmera Prive sustenance sales achieved about 24% each in the quarter out of its available inventory. Along with this, the first phase of Ajmera Greenfinity is fully sold out.

Our strategy to sale preleased units at Ajmera Nucleus, commercial project in Bengaluru achieved about 29% sales in the quarter out of its available inventory. On the strength of sales from the existing projects with several launches scheduled in the second half of FY25 during the festive season, we are confident in achieving our annual guidance and progressing towards our ambitious growth strategy.

The positive sector outlook, supported by favorable regulations aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability, favors established players like us."

Ajmera Realty & Infra India has a PAN India presence along with an international presence. The company is focused on premium developments in luxury and mid-luxury projects in the residential segment. The company has a huge development potential available on its balance land parcel at Ajmera I-Land, Bhakti Park, Wadala and Central Mumbai.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 51.83% to Rs 32.75 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 21.57 crore posted in sane quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 193.75 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 116.05 crore in Q1 FY24, registering the growth of 66.94%.

