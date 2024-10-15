Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Premier Polyfilm Ltd, Active Clothing Co Ltd, SMC Global Securities Ltd and Igarashi Motors India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 October 2024. Premier Polyfilm Ltd, Active Clothing Co Ltd, SMC Global Securities Ltd and Igarashi Motors India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd spiked 18.97% to Rs 797.35 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 33470 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4618 shares in the past one month.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd soared 16.76% to Rs 347.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23545 shares in the past one month.

Active Clothing Co Ltd surged 13.19% to Rs 122.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19931 shares in the past one month.

SMC Global Securities Ltd advanced 10.38% to Rs 163.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42126 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27940 shares in the past one month.

Igarashi Motors India Ltd jumped 8.50% to Rs 692.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40641 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4975 shares in the past one month.

