AJR Infra & Tolling reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of AJR Infra & Tolling reported to Rs 35.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 85.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.017.210-52.06-35.95-82.92-35.96-95.67-35.84-85.65

