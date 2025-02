IIFL Finance consolidated net profit declines 91.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.78% to Rs 2442.58 crore

Net profit of IIFL Finance declined 91.70% to Rs 40.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 490.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.78% to Rs 2442.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2648.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2442.582648.5346.5164.20146.69761.16101.04716.3240.70490.44

