Akanksha Power gains on bagging order worth Rs 22 cr

Akanksha Power and Infrastructure rose 4.78% to Rs 94.30 after the company received purchase orders worth Rs 21.59 crore from Bharat Electrical Contractors & Mfrs for supplying PQS solutions under the RDSS project in Maharashtra.

The purchase order, valued at approximately Rs 21.59 crore, represents around 27.33% of the company's turnover for the last audited financial year.

The order is expected to be delivered by 31 March 2026, subject to the usual terms and conditions of the contract. This order falls within the company's regular business operations and supports its growth strategy, which is expected to positively impact revenues for the current financial year.

Akanksha Power & Infrastructure engaged in manufacturing smart electric, water, and gas meters, a complete end-to-end AMI infrastructure solution with dual redundancy dynamic hybrid communicative SMART energy meters with signature communication protocol and software "UDReAM," which ensure taking care of the commercial losses in the distribution network.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit declined 95.9% to Rs 0.12 crore on a 22.7% rise in net sales to Rs 56.53 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News