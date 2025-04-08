Global Health receives land offer from Assam Government for super speciality hospital

Global Health said that it has received an offer from Assam Electricity Grid Corporation (AEGCL), the Government of Assam, to acquire a 3-acre land parcel in Guwahati, Assam.

The company intends to develop a super speciality hospital on this land.

Global Health operates hospitals in Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow and Patna. The companys consolidated operational bed count stood at nearly 2,373 beds as on 31 March 2024.

The scrip fell 1.71% to currently trade at Rs 1212 on the BSE.

