Akash Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 35.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Sales decline 32.44% to Rs 137.55 crore

Net profit of Akash Agro Industries declined 35.80% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.44% to Rs 137.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 203.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.02% to Rs 3.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.32% to Rs 536.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 793.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales137.55203.59 -32 536.92793.37 -32 OPM %0.790.62 -1.231.00 - PBDT0.871.25 -30 6.117.40 -17 PBT0.520.81 -36 4.705.99 -22 NP0.520.81 -36 3.474.45 -22

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

