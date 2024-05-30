Akash Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 35.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.44% to Rs 137.55 croreNet profit of Akash Agro Industries declined 35.80% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.44% to Rs 137.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 203.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.02% to Rs 3.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.32% to Rs 536.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 793.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
