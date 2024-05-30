Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suncity Synthetics standalone net profit rises 57.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Suncity Synthetics standalone net profit rises 57.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.57% to Rs 0.64 crore

Net profit of Suncity Synthetics rose 57.69% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.57% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 56.80% to Rs 2.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.640.70 -9 2.004.63 -57 OPM %-65.6344.29 -2.503.67 - PBDT0.070.59 -88 -0.010.28 PL PBT0.090.26 -65 -0.23-0.05 -360 NP0.410.26 58 0.13-0.12 LP

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

