GE Power India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 34.72 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of GE Power India reported to Rs 34.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.42% to Rs 286.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 246.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.286.85246.40-4.25-7.4638.32-20.2734.72-23.8334.72-9.54

