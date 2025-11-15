Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 23.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.81% to Rs 34.16 crore

Net profit of Akme Fintrade (India) rose 23.34% to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 44.81% to Rs 34.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.34.1623.5979.9875.4114.2110.2214.0310.1010.048.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News