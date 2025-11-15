Prakash Pipes standalone net profit declines 61.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.60% to Rs 180.99 crore

Net profit of Prakash Pipes declined 61.48% to Rs 9.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.60% to Rs 180.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 200.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.180.99200.218.5015.7216.1034.8812.4532.199.3624.30

