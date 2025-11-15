Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit declines 98.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 72.47% to Rs 3.45 crore

Net profit of Arvee Laboratories (India) declined 98.98% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 72.47% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.4512.533.4811.970.311.610.011.310.010.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News