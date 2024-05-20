Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Cements Capital consolidated net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2024 quarter

India Cements Capital consolidated net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.58% to Rs 1.52 crore

Net profit of India Cements Capital declined 22.22% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.58% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 109.72% to Rs 1.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.99% to Rs 6.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.521.23 24 6.844.53 51 OPM %6.5818.70 -25.4412.80 - PBDT0.200.29 -31 2.060.89 131 PBT0.180.28 -36 2.000.84 138 NP0.140.18 -22 1.510.72 110

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

India Cements Capital standalone net profit declines 47.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sagar Cements consolidated net profit declines 85.36% in the March 2024 quarter

J K Cements completes acquisition of Toshali Cements

India Cements consolidated net profit declines 99.50% in the December 2023 quarter

India Cements Capital consolidated net profit rises 109.09% in the December 2023 quarter

Zenlabs Ethica reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

India Cements Capital standalone net profit declines 47.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Trident Q4 PAT soars 56% YoY; board OKs Rs 500-cr via NCDs

Singapore Market ends flat

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 20 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story