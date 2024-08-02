Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AksharChem (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.15 crore in the June 2024 quarter

AksharChem (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.15 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.85% to Rs 85.91 crore

Net profit of AksharChem (India) reported to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.85% to Rs 85.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 71.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales85.9171.68 20 OPM %7.26-0.93 -PBDT5.05-1.43 LP PBT1.59-4.78 LP NP1.15-5.38 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Joe Biden tells Netanyahu to accept cease-fire in 'very direct' call

Stock Market LIVE: Newage shares shine - Zomato, Paytm, Nykaa zoom up to 12%; Sensex down 600 pts

Advantage for Indians? UK may soon face skilled worker shortage in key jobs

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Manu eyes 3rd final; IND vs AUS Hockey match at 4:45 PM

Air India suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv until Aug 8 amid tensions

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story