SIL Investments consolidated net profit rises 120.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales rise 109.68% to Rs 7.15 crore

Net profit of SIL Investments rose 120.25% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 109.68% to Rs 7.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.153.41 110 OPM %69.9352.49 -PBDT5.252.52 108 PBT4.612.11 118 NP3.481.58 120

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

