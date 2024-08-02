Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Emami consolidated net profit rises 10.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 9.74% to Rs 906.07 crore

Net profit of Emami rose 10.83% to Rs 152.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 137.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.74% to Rs 906.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 825.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales906.07825.66 10 OPM %23.6622.95 -PBDT222.81195.65 14 PBT178.38149.65 19 NP152.64137.72 11

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

