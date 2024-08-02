Emami consolidated net profit rises 10.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.74% to Rs 906.07 crore

Net profit of Emami rose 10.83% to Rs 152.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 137.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.74% to Rs 906.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 825.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.906.07825.6623.6622.95222.81195.65178.38149.65152.64137.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp