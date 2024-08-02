Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 168.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales rise 1.40% to Rs 752.75 crore

Net profit of Infibeam Avenues rose 168.69% to Rs 70.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.40% to Rs 752.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 742.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales752.75742.36 1 OPM %9.076.58 -PBDT100.3651.63 94 PBT83.3635.16 137 NP70.0226.06 169

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

