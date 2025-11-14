Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 37.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.51% to Rs 1017.53 crore

Net profit of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals declined 37.46% to Rs 40.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.51% to Rs 1017.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1033.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1017.531033.099.2811.73103.54122.7565.6787.8940.7865.21

