Ekansh Concepts consolidated net profit declines 31.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ekansh Concepts declined 31.55% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.84% to Rs 15.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.15.0417.8714.96-6.831.982.031.771.991.281.87

