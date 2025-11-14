Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 6.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.10% to Rs 199.87 crore

Net profit of Aries Agro rose 6.04% to Rs 20.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.10% to Rs 199.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 192.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.199.87192.0019.0917.8630.6126.4228.0524.0020.0118.87

