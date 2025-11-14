NBCC (India) consolidated net profit rises 25.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.99% to Rs 2910.20 crore

Net profit of NBCC (India) rose 25.71% to Rs 153.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 122.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.99% to Rs 2910.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2445.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2910.202445.733.464.09207.80167.38204.75165.90153.52122.12

