Granules India consolidated net profit rises 34.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Granules India rose 34.33% to Rs 130.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 97.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.35% to Rs 1294.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 956.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1294.67956.5221.4921.26247.89180.91175.87128.38130.6197.23

