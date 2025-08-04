Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit declines 20.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.98% to Rs 995.10 crore

Net profit of Akzo Nobel India declined 20.59% to Rs 91.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 114.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.98% to Rs 995.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1036.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.995.101036.3013.5216.30140.80176.10122.50154.3091.00114.60

