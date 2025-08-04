Stove Kraft standalone net profit rises 27.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.16% to Rs 340.11 crore

Net profit of Stove Kraft rose 27.20% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.16% to Rs 340.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 314.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.340.11314.4510.4710.0730.4425.9613.3410.9210.438.20

