Qgo Finance standalone net profit declines 10.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Qgo Finance declined 10.34% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.214.1289.0789.081.121.211.051.180.780.87

