Bangalore Fort Farms standalone net profit rises 725.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bangalore Fort Farms rose 725.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 33.67% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.1310.758.131.950.640.190.550.110.660.08

