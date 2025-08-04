BirlaNu reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.32 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.91% to Rs 1052.28 crore

Net loss of BirlaNu reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 12.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.91% to Rs 1052.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1106.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1052.281106.613.776.1942.1857.055.1821.22-1.3212.62

