Alacrity Securities standalone net profit declines 69.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales decline 29.76% to Rs 112.50 crore

Net profit of Alacrity Securities declined 69.43% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 29.76% to Rs 112.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 160.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales112.50160.17 -30 OPM %2.906.61 -PBDT3.0210.71 -72 PBT2.8610.63 -73 NP2.147.00 -69

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

