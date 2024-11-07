Abbott India standalone net profit rises 14.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.27% to Rs 1632.67 croreNet profit of Abbott India rose 14.59% to Rs 358.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 312.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.27% to Rs 1632.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1494.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1632.671494.14 9 OPM %26.8925.49 -PBDT496.94433.26 15 PBT479.43415.42 15 NP358.61312.94 15
