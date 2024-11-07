Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abbott India standalone net profit rises 14.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Abbott India standalone net profit rises 14.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.27% to Rs 1632.67 crore

Net profit of Abbott India rose 14.59% to Rs 358.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 312.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.27% to Rs 1632.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1494.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1632.671494.14 9 OPM %26.8925.49 -PBDT496.94433.26 15 PBT479.43415.42 15 NP358.61312.94 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: ED searches e-commerce platform sellers for investigations in FEMA case

BFSI summit LIVE: Nothing can stop a fund house with a good product from growing, says Radhika Gupta

Worm-infested food kits for landslide survivors spark protest in Kerala

Israeli Ambassador calls India key part of resolution of West Asia conflict

Endurance Technologies shares jump 6% on healthy Q2FY25 results; details

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story