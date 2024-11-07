Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Venky's (India) standalone net profit declines 77.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:40 PM IST
Sales decline 15.17% to Rs 774.20 crore

Net profit of Venky's (India) declined 77.24% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.17% to Rs 774.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 912.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales774.20912.60 -15 OPM %1.795.44 -PBDT19.8654.50 -64 PBT11.0045.81 -76 NP7.7634.09 -77

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

