Venky's (India) standalone net profit declines 77.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.17% to Rs 774.20 crore

Net profit of Venky's (India) declined 77.24% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.17% to Rs 774.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 912.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

