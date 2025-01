Alankit consolidated net profit declines 37.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.32% to Rs 72.77 crore

Net profit of Alankit declined 37.39% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 38.32% to Rs 72.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 52.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.72.7752.619.116.777.618.764.846.885.098.13

