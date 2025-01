Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 52.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.65% to Rs 5770.69 crore

Net profit of Bharat Electronics rose 52.51% to Rs 1310.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 859.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 38.65% to Rs 5770.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4162.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5770.694162.1628.9325.771854.551239.411743.621131.951310.95859.58

