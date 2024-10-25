Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 43.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.45% to Rs 660.15 crore

Net profit of Orient Electric declined 43.41% to Rs 10.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.45% to Rs 660.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 566.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.660.15566.905.403.6533.8418.8714.234.6910.4418.45

