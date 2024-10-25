Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 43.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:53 PM IST
Sales rise 16.45% to Rs 660.15 crore

Net profit of Orient Electric declined 43.41% to Rs 10.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.45% to Rs 660.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 566.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales660.15566.90 16 OPM %5.403.65 -PBDT33.8418.87 79 PBT14.234.69 203 NP10.4418.45 -43

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

