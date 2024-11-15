Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Albert David standalone net profit declines 10.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales rise 5.64% to Rs 98.44 crore

Net profit of Albert David declined 10.99% to Rs 18.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.64% to Rs 98.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 93.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales98.4493.18 6 OPM %6.3217.14 -PBDT26.8028.01 -4 PBT25.1326.55 -5 NP18.0720.30 -11

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

