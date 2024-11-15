Albert David standalone net profit declines 10.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.64% to Rs 98.44 crore

Net profit of Albert David declined 10.99% to Rs 18.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.64% to Rs 98.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 93.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.98.4493.186.3217.1426.8028.0125.1326.5518.0720.30

