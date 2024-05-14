Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic consolidated net profit rises 49.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Alembic consolidated net profit rises 49.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.11% to Rs 49.04 crore

Net profit of Alembic rose 49.53% to Rs 72.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.11% to Rs 49.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.90% to Rs 268.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.77% to Rs 157.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 127.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales49.0437.12 32 157.49127.24 24 OPM %49.2536.21 -36.1031.70 - PBDT25.7115.35 67 110.52104.13 6 PBT24.2313.65 78 102.6897.41 5 NP72.1548.25 50 268.62190.65 41

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

