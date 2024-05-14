Captain Pipes standalone net profit declines 5.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.57% to Rs 20.26 crore

Net profit of Captain Pipes declined 5.21% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.57% to Rs 20.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 121.11% to Rs 3.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.70% to Rs 76.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

