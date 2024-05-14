Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Captain Pipes standalone net profit declines 5.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Captain Pipes standalone net profit declines 5.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 4.57% to Rs 20.26 crore

Net profit of Captain Pipes declined 5.21% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.57% to Rs 20.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 121.11% to Rs 3.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.70% to Rs 76.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales20.2621.23 -5 76.3585.50 -11 OPM %10.178.24 -10.064.67 - PBDT1.701.57 8 6.553.46 89 PBT1.431.32 8 5.502.48 122 NP0.910.96 -5 3.981.80 121

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

