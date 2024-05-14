Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balkrishna Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Balkrishna Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 14 2024
Sales decline 69.16% to Rs 1.57 crore

Net Loss of Balkrishna Paper Mills reported to Rs 28.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 69.16% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 71.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 51.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 94.89% to Rs 5.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.575.09 -69 5.58109.30 -95 OPM %-42.68-54.62 --123.12-32.72 - PBDT-3.30-5.43 39 -17.86-45.92 61 PBT-3.67-6.96 47 -21.05-52.04 60 NP-28.90-7.21 -301 -71.14-51.88 -37

May 14 2024

