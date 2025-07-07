Container Corporation Of India allots 15.23 cr bonus shares

The Board of Container Corporation Of India at its meeting held on 07 July 2025 has allotted 15,23,23,587 fully paid-up bonus equity shares of Rs.5 /-each to eligible shareholders. The bonus share were allotted to the shareholders, whose names appeared in the register of members/ list of beneficiary owners as on 04 July 2025, being the record date fixed for this purpose.

After the above allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs.380,80,89,675/-consisting of 76,16,17,935 equity shares of Rs.5/-each from earlier Rs.304,64,71,740/-consisting of 60,92,94,348 equity shares of Rs.5/-each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News