Godrej Consumer Products Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1381.95, down 2.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 39.51% in last one year as compared to a 34.14% rally in NIFTY and a 29.06% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1381.95, down 2.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 26188.05. The Sensex is at 85571.9, down 0.31%.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has lost around 6.47% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 66156.9, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.34 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp