Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Defamation case: SC to hear CM Atishi, Kejriwal's plea on September 30

Defamation case: SC to hear CM Atishi, Kejriwal's plea on September 30

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Atishi and Kejriwal, said he can argue the matter on September 30

Atishi Marlena, Atishi
Both Atishi and Kejriwal has challenged the September 2 order of the Delhi High Court. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 2:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred hearing on a plea of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal challenging the high court order refusing to quash a defamation case over their remarks on alleged deletion of names of 30 lakh voters belonging to some communities from electoral rolls.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti noted the submission of senior advocate Sonia Mathur, appearing for BJP leader Rajiv Babbar, that her caveat was not mentioned in the office report and she could not file response as the petition was served late evening on Thursday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The bench listed the matter for hearing on Monday.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Atishi and Kejriwal, said he can argue the matter on September 30.

Both Atishi and Kejriwal has challenged the September 2 order of the Delhi High Court by which it had refused to quash the proceedings against them and other AAP leaders over their remarks about alleged deletion of names of voters, saying the imputations prima facie lowered the reputation of the BJP.

The high court had said the imputations were prima facie defamatory with an intention of vilifying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and gaining undue political mileage.

It had dismissed the plea by Atishi, Kejriwal and two others -- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) former Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Gupta and party leader Manoj Kumar -- challenging the defamation proceedings pending before the trial court.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi CM Atishi announces hiked minimum wage for unorganised sector workers

AAP leader Atishi Marlena takes charge as eighth chief minister of Delhi

BJP leaders extend wishes to Atishi, say Delhiites expect nothing from her

News updates: PM Modi arrives in US to participate in the Quad summit

13 portfolios for Delhi CM Atishi, Bharadwaj in charge of 8, others retain

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAtishi MarlenaSupreme CourtDefamation case

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story