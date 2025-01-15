One Mobikwik Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

We Win Ltd, Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd, Mukta Arts Ltd and Vaswani Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 January 2025.

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd lost 12.57% to Rs 463.4 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

We Win Ltd tumbled 8.00% to Rs 78.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 300 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1299 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd crashed 7.73% to Rs 760. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1157 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 215 shares in the past one month.

Mukta Arts Ltd corrected 6.26% to Rs 83.91. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 992 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3493 shares in the past one month.

Vaswani Industries Ltd pared 5.51% to Rs 50.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34844 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22451 shares in the past one month.

