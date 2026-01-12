Alembic Pharma receives USFDA tentative approval for Bosutinib Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its supplemental Abbreviated New Drug Application (sANDA) for Bosutinib Tablets, 400 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Bosulif Tablets, 400 mg, of PF Prism C.V. Bosutinib is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with chronic-phase Philadelphia chromosomepositive (Ph+) chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML), including newly diagnosed patients as well as those resistant or intolerant to prior therapy. It is also indicated for adult patients with accelerated- or blast-phase Ph+ CML who are resistant or intolerant to earlier treatment.

Alembic had earlier received final approvals for Bosutinib Tablets in 100 mg and 500 mg strengths. The 400 mg strength has an estimated market size of about $251 million for the 12 months ended September 2025, according to IQVIA.