Jindal Stainless Ltd down for fifth straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 760, down 1.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.41% in last one year as compared to a 11.35% rally in NIFTY and a 41.58% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 760, down 1.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25705.2. The Sensex is at 83596.42, up 0.02%.Jindal Stainless Ltd has lost around 4.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11094.8, up 1.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.12 lakh shares in last one month.