Alembic Pharma slides after Q3 PAT tumble 23% YoY to Rs 138 crore in FY25

Alembic Pharmaceuticals tumbled 3.43% to Rs 905 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 23.29% to Rs 138.42 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 180.45 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations was at Rs 1,692.74 crore in the third quarter of FY25, up 3.81% year on year (YoY).

Profit before tax was at Rs 177.78 crore in Q3 FY25, down 3.68% from Rs 184.58 crore in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA increased by 1% to Rs 271 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 16% in Q3 FY25.

On the segmental front, API revenue was Rs 259 crore (down 10% YoY). In the Formulations business, US revenue was Rs 521 crore (up 10% YoY), India revenue was Rs 614 crore (up 3% YoY) and Ex-US revenue was Rs 299 crore (up 10% YoY).

US Generics reported a 10% year-on-year growth, driven by the ramp-up of key launches and market share gains in several existing products. New launches are expected to drive further growth in the upcoming quarter.

API experienced a 10% decline on a year-on-year basis, primarily due to lower off-take from select customers and pricing headwinds. However, strong growth is anticipated in the coming quarters, supported by a healthy order book.

Ex-US Generics maintained strong momentum in Q3, posting a 10% year-on-year growth. The demand outlook remains positive, with product registrations and dossier extensions to new markets on track to further accelerate growth.

Shaunak Amin, MD, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said. "In the current quarter, we faced market headwinds in the acute segment. However, other key therapies in our specialty business continued to outpace the market growth. To strengthen field force efficiency, we have enhanced Automation and AI, to upscale execution. This Transition has partly impacted quarter growth.

We are confident to show a robust growth trajectory going forward. The US Business posted significant volume growth and the Ex-US markets continued to expand steadily. API Business is still under significant pricing pressure.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is in the business of the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, i.e., formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

