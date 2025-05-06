JBM Auto Q4 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 72 cr

JBM Auto reported a 15.25% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.03 crore in Q4 FY25, on a 10.75% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,645.70 crore, compared to Q4 FY24.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 90.49 crore in Q4 FY25, up 10.87% from Rs 81.60 crore in the same period last year.

During the quarter, revenue from the component division rose 5.91% YoY to Rs 827.34 crore, while OEM division revenue jumped 18.11% YoY to Rs 745.80 crore. However, revenue from the Tool Room division slightly declined by 0.1% YoY to Rs 73.07 crore.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit advanced 10.79% to Rs 214.63 crore on a 9.24% jump in revenue to Rs 5,472.33 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the firm's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.85 per equity share for the year ended 31 March 2025.

JBM Auto is engaged in the automotive business that manufactures and sells sheet metal components, tools, dies & molds, and buses, including the sale of spare parts, accessories, & maintenance contracts for buses.

Shares of JBM Auto rose 0.38% to Rs 694.65 on the BSE.

