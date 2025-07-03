Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: V2 Retail, Avenue Supermarts, Baazar Style Retail, RVNL

Stock Alert: V2 Retail, Avenue Supermarts, Baazar Style Retail, RVNL

Image
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Shares are banned from F&O trading on 3 July 2025.

Stock to Watch:

V2 Retail standalone revenue stood at Rs 628 crore in Q1 FY26, up 51% compared with Rs 415 crore in Q1 FY25. This growth underscores the effectiveness of its product-first strategy, improved sell-throughs, and deeper market penetration. SSSG for the quarter stood at 5% in Q1 FY26.

Baazar Style Retails standalone revenue jumped 37% to Rs 377.7 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 275.7 crore in Q1 FY25. Total stores increased 40% to 232 in Q1 FY26 as against 166 stores in Q1 FY25.

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart)'s revenue jumped 16.19% to Rs 15,932.12 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 13,711.87 crore in quarter ended 30th June 2024.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has appointed Chandan Kumar Verma, executive director as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 2 July 2025.

Nestle India added a new Maggi Noodles production line at Sanand Factory, Gujarat, investing Rs 105 crore in the expansion.

Aurobindo Pharma wholly owned step down subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o has obtained marketing authorization from the European Commission for Dazublys, its trastuzumab biosimilar version.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

