Stock Alert: V2 Retail, Avenue Supermarts, Baazar Style Retail, RVNL

RBL Shares are banned from F&O trading on 3 July 2025.

Stock to Watch:

V2 Retail standalone revenue stood at Rs 628 crore in Q1 FY26, up 51% compared with Rs 415 crore in Q1 FY25. This growth underscores the effectiveness of its product-first strategy, improved sell-throughs, and deeper market penetration. SSSG for the quarter stood at 5% in Q1 FY26.

Baazar Style Retails standalone revenue jumped 37% to Rs 377.7 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 275.7 crore in Q1 FY25. Total stores increased 40% to 232 in Q1 FY26 as against 166 stores in Q1 FY25.