Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shares poised for positive start

Shares poised for positive start

Image
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty July 2025 futures were trading 21 points higher in early trade, suggesting a positive opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth 1,561.62 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,036.68 crore in the Indian equity market on 2 July 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 1351.82 crore in the secondary market during July 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 8466.77 crore in June 2024.

Global Markets:

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Asia mixed; S&P, Nasdaq hit new highs; Indogulf IPO listing eyed

Private credit deals gaining momentum in India, says Cerberus MD Ghosh

Ghana shows 'clear interest' in defence support from India: MEA secretary

Small skydiving plane with 15 on board crashes in New Jersey; no casualties

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali; rescuers search for 43 missing

Asian market were a mixed bag on Thursday, with investors awaiting clarity on the U.S.-Vietnam trade deal announced by President Donald Trump. According to a post on Truth Social, the U.S. will slap a 20% tariff on Vietnamese imports, while Vietnam will impose "ZERO Tariff" on U.S. goods. The announcement comes as Trumps 90-day tariff reprieve nears its deadline.

Back in the U.S., Wall Street closed on a mixed note. The Dow Jones dipped 0.02%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.47%, and the Nasdaq jumped 0.94%.

Tesla made headlines with a sharp 5% rebound, recovering from the previous days drop triggered by another round of sparring between Trump and Elon Musk. The EV giant reported Q2 deliveries of 384,122 vehicles, down from 443,956 last year but beating analyst expectations.

Meanwhile, U.S. private payrolls disappointed again. June saw a decline of 33,000 jobs, against expectations of a 99,000 gain. Mays figures were also revised down to 29,000, marking the weakest two-month stretch since early 2023. The soft labor data reflects employer caution and worker hesitation amid tariff-related economic jitters.

All eyes are now on the upcoming nonfarm payrolls report, due Thursday, which could provide clues on the Feds next move on interest rates.

Markets will wrap up early on Thursday ahead of the July 4 Independence Day holiday.

Domestic Market:

Equity benchmarks closed with moderate losses today as uncertainty around the India-US trade negotiations kept investor sentiment subdued. Caution dominated trading activity, with participants leaning towards a risk-off stance. The Nifty 50 slipped below the 25,500 mark, dragged down by financial services and PSU bank stocks. On the other hand, metal and consumer durables stocks witnessed buying interest. The S&P BSE Sensex declined by 287.60 points or 0.34% to close at 83,409.69, while the Nifty 50 shed 88.40 points or 0.35% to end at 25,453.40.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices poised for a flat start

Stock Alert: V2 Retail, Avenue Supermarts, Baazar Style Retail, RVNL

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company crosses milestone of Rs 1.5 lakh in AUM

India will likely need about 300 MT steel capacity by 2030 and 400 MT of steel capacity by 2035 to cater to robust steel demand

Rupee eases amid weakness in equities

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story