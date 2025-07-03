Shares poised for positive start

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty July 2025 futures were trading 21 points higher in early trade, suggesting a positive opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth 1,561.62 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,036.68 crore in the Indian equity market on 2 July 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 1351.82 crore in the secondary market during July 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 8466.77 crore in June 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian market were a mixed bag on Thursday, with investors awaiting clarity on the U.S.-Vietnam trade deal announced by President Donald Trump. According to a post on Truth Social, the U.S. will slap a 20% tariff on Vietnamese imports, while Vietnam will impose "ZERO Tariff" on U.S. goods. The announcement comes as Trumps 90-day tariff reprieve nears its deadline.

Back in the U.S., Wall Street closed on a mixed note. The Dow Jones dipped 0.02%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.47%, and the Nasdaq jumped 0.94%. Tesla made headlines with a sharp 5% rebound, recovering from the previous days drop triggered by another round of sparring between Trump and Elon Musk. The EV giant reported Q2 deliveries of 384,122 vehicles, down from 443,956 last year but beating analyst expectations. Meanwhile, U.S. private payrolls disappointed again. June saw a decline of 33,000 jobs, against expectations of a 99,000 gain. Mays figures were also revised down to 29,000, marking the weakest two-month stretch since early 2023. The soft labor data reflects employer caution and worker hesitation amid tariff-related economic jitters.

All eyes are now on the upcoming nonfarm payrolls report, due Thursday, which could provide clues on the Feds next move on interest rates. Markets will wrap up early on Thursday ahead of the July 4 Independence Day holiday. Domestic Market: Equity benchmarks closed with moderate losses today as uncertainty around the India-US trade negotiations kept investor sentiment subdued. Caution dominated trading activity, with participants leaning towards a risk-off stance. The Nifty 50 slipped below the 25,500 mark, dragged down by financial services and PSU bank stocks. On the other hand, metal and consumer durables stocks witnessed buying interest. The S&P BSE Sensex declined by 287.60 points or 0.34% to close at 83,409.69, while the Nifty 50 shed 88.40 points or 0.35% to end at 25,453.40.