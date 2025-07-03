Waaree Renewable bags EPC order from domestic entity

Waaree Renewable Technologies said that it has received letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 26.17 crore from domestic construction company for the execution of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works for solar power project.

The company shall develop the ground mount solar power project including operation and maintenance (O&M) 21 MW AC /29.4 MW DC capacity. This project will be executed under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana-2.0 (MSKVY 2.0).

The project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2025- 26, as per the terms of the order.

Waaree Renewable Technologies (WRTL) is a subsidiary company of Waaree Group and is spearheading the solar EPC business. The company provides clean energy to its clients by setting up both on-site solar projects (rooftop and ground-mounted) and off-site solar farms (open-access solar plants).