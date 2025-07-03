Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Renewable bags EPC order from domestic entity

Waaree Renewable bags EPC order from domestic entity

Image
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Waaree Renewable Technologies said that it has received letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 26.17 crore from domestic construction company for the execution of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works for solar power project.

The company shall develop the ground mount solar power project including operation and maintenance (O&M) 21 MW AC /29.4 MW DC capacity. This project will be executed under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana-2.0 (MSKVY 2.0).

The project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2025- 26, as per the terms of the order.

Waaree Renewable Technologies (WRTL) is a subsidiary company of Waaree Group and is spearheading the solar EPC business. The company provides clean energy to its clients by setting up both on-site solar projects (rooftop and ground-mounted) and off-site solar farms (open-access solar plants).

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 82.7% to Rs 93.81 crore on a 74.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 476.58 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter shed 0.94% to settle at Rs 989.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shares poised for positive start

Indices poised for a flat start

Stock Alert: V2 Retail, Avenue Supermarts, Baazar Style Retail, RVNL

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company crosses milestone of Rs 1.5 lakh in AUM

India will likely need about 300 MT steel capacity by 2030 and 400 MT of steel capacity by 2035 to cater to robust steel demand

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story