Alembic Pharmaceuticals announces first prescription-based sale of Pivya (pivmecillinam) tablets

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals today announced the first prescription-based sale of Pivya (pivmecillinam) tablets, an oral prescription antibiotic, following its recent commercial launch in the United States of America (US). Pivya is Alembic's first branded pharmaceutical product in the US and is being marketed through Alembic Therapeutics LLC, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Alembic.

Pivya represents a first-line oral antibiotic option for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs) in women. The segment has seen limited new product introductions for more than a decade, creating an opportunity for a clinically established therapy with a strong safety and efficacy profile.

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

