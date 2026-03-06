Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR edges higher amid dollar pullback abroad

The Indian rupee continues to recover albeit small moves in a narrow range on Friday, INR opened at Rs 91.64 per dollar and hit a low of 91.59 so far during the day. Slight pullback in oil prices and dollar weakness are seen supporting the counter although negative cues from equities keep the unit lower. The rupee rebounded from its lowest level and settled with a gain of 41 paise at 91.64 against the US dollar on Thursday on the back of a buying trend in domestic equity markets and suspected RBI intervention. Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 3,753 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 5,153 crore, according to provisional exchange data. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose over 1 percent each on Thursday, largely due to short covering after recent steep losses.

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

